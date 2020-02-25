Mayor plants sapling in Qasim park

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh planted a sapling at Qasim park here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh planted a sapling at Qasim park here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that green environment is imperative for keeping earth clean and protected against multiple hazards.

It is our sacred duty to work together in overcoming the challenges posed by the climatic changes, he said. He urged the people to participate in tree plantation for reducing the environmental hazards. He said that planting trees and looking after them is a religious and natural duty.

On the occasion, revenue, environmental protection agency, TMA and other officials of the forest department were present on the occasion.