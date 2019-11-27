UrduPoint.com
Mayor Praised Performance Of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Employees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:24 PM

Mayor praised performance of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad employees

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has lauded the performance of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) employees and added that it is a fundamental right of employees to hold protest

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has lauded the performance of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) employees and added that it is a fundamental right of employees to hold protest.

"However it is prime responsibility of us to clean this city and we are committed to fulfill our responsibilities' he stated this during MCI meeting that held on Wednesday.

He directed the all employees should do their assigned jobs with responsibility.He disclosed that all the employees who earlier held protest on none issuing of salaries now received salaries. Now they should pay attention on doing work, he added.

