Mayor praises role of social welfare organizations in fighting COVID-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Tuesday met with representatives of different social welfare organisations at his office.

Ms Rubina Kiyani, Keenjhar Nazeer, Nosheen Shakil Khan, Hira Soomro, Maqsood Imam and others were present the occasion.

On this occasion, social welfare organisations donated 15,000 soaps for the deserving people. The Mayor Sukkur praised this gesture of generosity from the social welfare organisations and said that at this moment of trial, philanthropists and welfare organisations were playing a commendable role in supporting the marginalised communities and supporting the administration in their fight against COVID-19.