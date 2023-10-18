Open Menu

Mayor Provides 150 Sewing Machines To Embroidery Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday handed over 150 sewing machines to an embroidery center in Parda Bagh here and said to provide missing facilities to the women in embroidery centers, all available resources were being utilized.

The mayor visited the embroidery center in Parda Bagh wherein DG Capital Metropolitan Government, Sayyed Waqas Ali Shah, Director East, Rehman Khattak, Director West, Riaz Awan and Engineer Riaz Ahmad were also present.

The Deputy Director for Women Program, Shehnaz Akhtar on the occasion briefed the mayor on working of the embroidery center, its problems and facilities being provided there.

The mayor handed over 150 sewing machines to the center and said 28 other embroidery centers of the district would also be provided with sewing machines.

He said the sewing machines were provided to the center so that a respite and ease in work could be provided to the women of the embroidery center.

The mayor said 200 out of order sewing machines in this center would also be repaired so that the capacity of the center could be enhanced. He said he would visit all the embroidery centers of the district next week and all their issues would be addressed on a priority basis.

The mayor assured that the issue of shortage of furniture at these centers would be addressed very soon and asked the working women to pray for the success of endeavors made by the metropolitan government for the uplift of its people.

