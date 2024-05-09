Mayor Pushes For Completion Of Development Schemes On Priority Basis
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday directed for the completion of schemes on a priority basis which were hampered due to minor hurdles.
Presiding over a review meeting on development schemes at his office, he asked public representatives to compile the details of schemes which were stopped even having major work done, in their respective Constituencies.
He said that transportation and road network are crucial for the economic development of any country, therefore, completing the main roads of the city with lifting and beautification was his top priority in the first phase. Currently, he said that the focus is on completing the link roads in the second phase.
The mayor also directed the Municipal Commissioner of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Sheikh to keep the activation of the filtration plants and tube wells across the city where water sources were already available, to fulfil the city’s water shortage.
To eliminate encroachment from the city, Arslan directed a systematic plan which should be prepared, and its implementation should be ensured, he said.
Earlier, talking to different delegations, Mayor Arslan Barrister Arslan Sheikh said his forefathers had always served the people wholeheartedly with a specific thrust on education and health and added that the Sheikh family enjoyed strong political, educational and spiritual relationships with the people.
He pledged to continue to serve the masses in future too and promised to resolve the problems of the people. The delegates acknowledged the matchless services rendered by the Sheikh family for the area in varied sectors.
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Course participants from armed forces' officers visit IIUI new campus7 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS delivers recommendations at IFRC meeting7 minutes ago
-
PITB's delegation calls on Chief Commissioner; discusses IT related projects7 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians vowed to tackle rapid population growth for national development7 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk on thalassemia16 minutes ago
-
Al-Aqsa Welfare Trust provides blood to over 800,000 thalassemia patients16 minutes ago
-
SSP for adopting precautionary measures to face prevailing heatwave17 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal decanting carried out17 minutes ago
-
PMYP hosts dinner in honour of Commonwealth delegation17 minutes ago
-
CM- AOC meeting17 minutes ago
-
63 copy cases reported in SSC Part-I exam17 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman regional office resolves 1,257 complaints in 4 months37 minutes ago