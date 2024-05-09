Open Menu

Mayor Pushes For Completion Of Development Schemes On Priority Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Mayor pushes for completion of development schemes on priority basis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday directed for the completion of schemes on a priority basis which were hampered due to minor hurdles.

Presiding over a review meeting on development schemes at his office, he asked public representatives to compile the details of schemes which were stopped even having major work done, in their respective Constituencies.

He said that transportation and road network are crucial for the economic development of any country, therefore, completing the main roads of the city with lifting and beautification was his top priority in the first phase. Currently, he said that the focus is on completing the link roads in the second phase.

The mayor also directed the Municipal Commissioner of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Sheikh to keep the activation of the filtration plants and tube wells across the city where water sources were already available, to fulfil the city’s water shortage.

To eliminate encroachment from the city, Arslan directed a systematic plan which should be prepared, and its implementation should be ensured, he said.

Earlier, talking to different delegations, Mayor Arslan Barrister Arslan Sheikh said his forefathers had always served the people wholeheartedly with a specific thrust on education and health and added that the Sheikh family enjoyed strong political, educational and spiritual relationships with the people.

He pledged to continue to serve the masses in future too and promised to resolve the problems of the people. The delegates acknowledged the matchless services rendered by the Sheikh family for the area in varied sectors.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Water Arslan Road Sukkur Muhammad Ali Family From Top

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

4 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

4 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

6 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

18 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan