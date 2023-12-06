Open Menu

Mayor Reiterates To Solve Problems Of Peshawarites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Mayor reiterates to solve problems of Peshawarites

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Wednesday said that serving the people was his passion and he would continue efforts to resolve the problems of Peshwarites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Wednesday said that serving the people was his passion and he would continue efforts to resolve the problems of Peshwarites

Talking to the general public, the elected chairman and members of other political and religious parties here at his office he assured to resolve the problems of people on a priority basis.

The delegation informed the mayor of their issues and suggested measures.

Zubair Ali issued on-the-spot orders to solve the problems and said the people had given him a mandate so he would do his best to come up to their expectations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Best

Recent Stories

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

4 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

27 minutes ago
 Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman gunned down in Kulachi O ..

Terrorist Habib Ur Rehman gunned down in Kulachi Operation

12 minutes ago
 PML-N leader optimistic about overwhelming victory ..

PML-N leader optimistic about overwhelming victory in upcoming polls

12 minutes ago
 16 ASIs promoted

16 ASIs promoted

12 minutes ago
 Excise, Taxation dept collects Rs 58.91 billion ta ..

Excise, Taxation dept collects Rs 58.91 billion taxes in 5 months

12 minutes ago
Gazans living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

Gazans living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

27 minutes ago
 Youth must be equipped with technology, skill for ..

Youth must be equipped with technology, skill for better livelihood: Dr Iqrar

12 minutes ago
 Martyred police constable buried with full police ..

Martyred police constable buried with full police honour

10 minutes ago
 UAF to promote academic/research linkages with MUG ..

UAF to promote academic/research linkages with MUGC to meet different challenges

10 minutes ago
 Minister chaired meeting on digitizing budget proc ..

Minister chaired meeting on digitizing budget process

10 minutes ago
 Sports Gala from Dec 20

Sports Gala from Dec 20

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan