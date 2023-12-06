Mayor reiterates to solve problems of Peshawarites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Wednesday said that serving the people was his passion and he would continue efforts to resolve the problems of Peshwarites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Wednesday said that serving the people was his passion and he would continue efforts to resolve the problems of Peshwarites

Talking to the general public, the elected chairman and members of other political and religious parties here at his office he assured to resolve the problems of people on a priority basis.

The delegation informed the mayor of their issues and suggested measures.

Zubair Ali issued on-the-spot orders to solve the problems and said the people had given him a mandate so he would do his best to come up to their expectations.