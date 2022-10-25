Mayor rejects designs of commercial, residential buildings due to absence of architect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Tuesday rejected all the maps of commercial buildings falls in the jurisdiction of Director East due to absence of the architect from the meeting.

Presiding over a meeting of BCA here, the Mayor expressed concern over the absence of the architect and directed the officials concerned to ensure presence of architect in the meeting before getting approval of different commercial designs.

He said that irregular construction would not be allowed in the provincial capital and directed the concerned department to take legal action against buildings being constructed against the approved designs.

The meeting was attended by Director Capital Metropolitan Arshad Ali Zubair, Director East Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Director Administration Muhammad Owais Khan, Director State Management Mian Anis ur Rehman, Xen Hidayatullah, Rehman Khattak, Chief Building Inspector Adnan Khan and others.

On this occasion Chief Building Inspector Adnan presented 18 residential and 8 commercial maps which were rejected by the Mayor.