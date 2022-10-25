UrduPoint.com

Mayor Rejects Designs Of Commercial, Residential Buildings Due To Absence Of Architect

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Mayor rejects designs of commercial, residential buildings due to absence of architect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali on Tuesday rejected all the maps of commercial buildings falls in the jurisdiction of Director East due to absence of the architect from the meeting.

Presiding over a meeting of BCA here, the Mayor expressed concern over the absence of the architect and directed the officials concerned to ensure presence of architect in the meeting before getting approval of different commercial designs.

He said that irregular construction would not be allowed in the provincial capital and directed the concerned department to take legal action against buildings being constructed against the approved designs.

The meeting was attended by Director Capital Metropolitan Arshad Ali Zubair, Director East Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Director Administration Muhammad Owais Khan, Director State Management Mian Anis ur Rehman, Xen Hidayatullah, Rehman Khattak, Chief Building Inspector Adnan Khan and others.

On this occasion Chief Building Inspector Adnan presented 18 residential and 8 commercial maps which were rejected by the Mayor.

Related Topics

Peshawar Arshad Ali All From

Recent Stories

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

40 minutes ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

55 minutes ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

1 hour ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

2 hours ago
 PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.