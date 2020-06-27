Mayor requests Sindh Govt to start cleanliness of drains

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Saturday once again requested the Sindh government to start cleanliness of drains considering warning urban flood by National Disaster Management Authority and heavy rains prediction by meteorological department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Saturday once again requested the Sindh government to start cleanliness of drains considering warning urban flood by National Disaster Management Authority and heavy rains prediction by meteorological department.

The mayor passed these while presiding over a meeting held for cleanliness of drains here, said a statement issue here.

Wasim Akhtar said that the drains were full of garbage that it would take many weeks for completing the cleanliness of nullahs.

He asked the Sindh government to stop neglecting Karachi as it was the economical hub and engine of the country.

Wasim Akhtar said that said the meteorological department had predicted 20 per cent additional rains which could bring the urban flood. The monsoon rain spell in Karachi was just around the corner, due to which, the cleanliness of drains should be started, he added.

He said that the provincial government kept all revenue generating departments with it and asked the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to increase its revenue.

"How can the KMC increase its revenue when it does not have revenue generating departments," the mayor asked.

He was of the view that 38 big drains of the city were not cleaned since 2018, adding drainage system of big arteries and under passes were linked with the drains.

He said that he had informed the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah about drains under district municipal corporations but no funds were issued for DMCs.

Speaking on the Sindh budget, Wasim Akhtar said the provincial government once again decreased number of schemes for the city. He added the provincial government did not incorporate even a single scheme suggested by the KMC. "It is very unfair the Pakistan Peoples Party is promoting Wadera Shahi through its numerical strength in the Sindh Assmebly," he added.

The mayor was of the view that Sindh Local Government Act lost its spirit as it was amended so many times. It urged that serious efforts should be made for serving the people of Sindh by keeping political biased aside.