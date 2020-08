Mayor reviews security arrangements for Muharram

Mayor, Larkana Municipal Commissioner (LMC) Haji Khair Muhammad Shaikh has directed the officers to make strict security arrangement in the city during the Muharram days to avert any untoward incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor, Larkana Municipal Commissioner (LMC) Haji Khair Muhammad Shaikh has directed the officers to make strict security arrangement in the city during the Muharram days to avert any untoward incident.

This he said, while presiding over a meeting held here today to review the arrangements for Muharram, which was attended by Chairmen of union committees, Ulemas, Police officials, Municipal officers and other officers.

He directed the municipal officers to make better cleanliness arrangements and give special attention to streetlights.

Ulema's on this occasion assured their full cooperation to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Mayor LMC along with the Officials of Municipal Corporation visited the special routes of mourning processions in connection with the ensuing holy month of Muharram in Larkana city.

He directed the officials to take immediate steps for the removal of building material / garbage and rainy water from the main roads and especially routes of Muharam-ul-Haram processions.

He also directed Municipal Officer (infrastructure) to fix the cover on open main holes (chambers) and Anti-Encroachment Officer was also directed for removal of temporary encroachment immediately.