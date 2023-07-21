Open Menu

Mayor Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Mayor reviews security arrangements for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Friday visited the control room established to monitor the overall security situation before the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

"It is the responsibility of all schools of thought to maintain an atmosphere of national unity, religious harmony, and brotherhood during the holy month," he added.

On the occasion, Mayor Peshawar also reviewed the CCTV cameras, street lights, and other arrangements in detail, directing officers to remain in the Supreme Command Post for immediate action in case of any problem.

The mayor was informed that meetings and processions were being continuously monitored from the control rooms.

Haji Zubair asked the policemen and officers on duty to further improve security and implement the safety and security plan in view of the current situation.

Meanwhile, Director East Rehman Khattak, Director West, Riaz Awan, Focal Person Engineer Muhammad Riaz Khan, Chairman Imran Naveed, and others reviewed the Muharram arrangements in different areas of Peshawar including Kohati Gate, Muhammad Ali Johar Road, Sarki Gate, Qissa Khawani Bazar, Ko Cha Risaldar and other areas.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Muhammad Ali Post All From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rap ..

‘Horrifying,’: Kiara Advani prays for gang rape victims in Manipur

41 minutes ago
 Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case agains ..

Azam Khan appears before NAB in £190m case against PTI chief

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Int ..

Rupee continues to weaken against US Dollar in Interbank market

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collabor ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure collaborates with DNV to establish Mar ..

2 hours ago
 Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within em ..

Sheraa unlocks entrepreneurial potential within emerging AI industry through int ..

2 hours ago
 Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b a ..

Country's foreign exchange reserves reached $14b as result of Govt's efforts: Da ..

2 hours ago
Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

3 hours ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

4 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan