Mayor Reviews Security Plan For Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Tuesday chaired a meeting to finalize plan for maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

The meeting was attended by SP City Atiq Shah, DSP Gohar Khan and other concerned officials.

On this occasion, the mayor directed installation of security cameras, selection of routes for procession and establishment of supreme command post.

He also directed removal of hurdles from routes and finalizing plan for monitoring of localities on procession routes.

The mayor also directed Director East Zone to put efforts and discuss in detail the security plan with concerned officials for better implementation.

