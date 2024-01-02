Mayor says criticism over solid waste disposal aimed at political score settling

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has said some political opponents are finding fault with the city's solid waste disposal mechanism as the election day draws near

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has said some political opponents are finding fault with the city's solid waste disposal mechanism as the election day draws near.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday the Mayor said Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and its private contractor were responsible for the collection and disposal of solid waste from Hyderabad.

He added that the citizens could also register their complaints with the regard to garbage collection on the complaint center numbers 1128 and 0311099221 in addition to the board's website.

According to him, not only the SSWMB had been delivering its services, the citizens had also expressed their satisfaction.Shoro briefed that the board had divided Hyderabad in 3 zones including City, Latifabad and Qasimabad.He recalled that the work of solid waste disposal started in Latifabad from November, 2022, in Qasimabad from January 10, 2023, and in the City from March 10, 2023.Sharing the staff's breakdown, he told that 655 staff were employed for 52 union committees (UCs) in City, 546 in 46 UCs in Latifabad and 247 in 22 UCs of Qasimabad, collecting 447 tons, 397 tons and 180 tons, respectively, from the 3 zones every day.

The total monthly quantum of solid waste collected from Hyderabad was 30,720 tons last month while from November, 2022, to November 2023, the board's contractor collected 273,604 tons of solid waste from the district, he added.Likewise, Shoro informed, as many as 237 garbage bins and 209 hand trolleys had been placed in the City, 303 bins and 189 trolleys in Latifabad and 113 bins and 75 trolleys in Qasimabad.The mayor said the collection and disposal work was carried out that light and heavy vehicles including 23 compactor vehicles, He added that from March to September, 2023, some 353 complaints were received and addressed including 36 complaints which were registered on the board's website.

The Mayor apprised that as part of the door to door waste collection exercise, some 20 female staff had been employed in Latifabad in the first phase, adding that the door to door operation would be gradually expanded to all parts of Hyderabad.He said the Mayor's office as well as all the 9 Chairmen and elected representatives in the 9 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) in Hyderabad were cooperating with the board and its private contractor in the garbage collection and disposal works.

