Mayor Seek People's Cooperation In Ramazan

Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:57 PM

Mayor seek people's cooperation in Ramazan

Mayor Sukkur, Barristor Arslan Islam Shaikh has said that more cooperation of the people is needed in Ramazan to contain the COVID-19

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barristor Arslan islam Shaikh has said that more cooperation of the people is needed in Ramazan to contain the COVID-19.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, the Mayor Sukkur said that clerics had the most important role to play in the enforcement of the government's code of conduct regarding the coronavirus.

He appealed to the people to strictly follow the code of conduct in their worship during the holy month of Ramazan.

