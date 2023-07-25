Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station amid rainfall

Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has asked Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to conduct an inquiry into the Darya Khan pumping station for being non-functional during rainfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has asked Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to conduct an inquiry into the Darya Khan pumping station for being non-functional during rainfall.

During a visit to that pumping station near Nara Jail here on Tuesday, the Mayor noticed that all the motors at the station, which not only received domestic sewage but also industrial effluent which is released in the Phuleli canal, were not working.

Shoro asked the Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, and the acting Managing Director of WASA Anjum Saeed to conduct an impartial probe over the matter.

The Mayor earlier also visited Qadam Gah Moula Ali Road, Tulsidas Pumping Station, Bacha Khan Chowk, Gurunagar, Hali Road, Paretabad, and Qasimabad areas to monitor the exercise of draining the rainwater.

During his visit to Tulsidas in the Haider Chowk area the Mayor was informed that the sewage pumping motors were not working because of the power outage, resulting in an overflow of sewage on the roads in the commercial area.

The Mayor directed the concerned authorities to immediately provide electric generators at the station to electrify the motors.

Shoro after witnessing garbage heaps in the Paretabad area summoned the Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Nisar Ahmed Soomro and asked him to immediately lift and dispose of the garbage.

He also interacted with the local people and listened to their complaints.