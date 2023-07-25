Open Menu

Mayor Seeks Inquiry Over Faulty Pumping Station Amid Rainfall

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Mayor seeks inquiry over faulty pumping station amid rainfall

Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has asked Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to conduct an inquiry into the Darya Khan pumping station for being non-functional during rainfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has asked Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to conduct an inquiry into the Darya Khan pumping station for being non-functional during rainfall.

During a visit to that pumping station near Nara Jail here on Tuesday, the Mayor noticed that all the motors at the station, which not only received domestic sewage but also industrial effluent which is released in the Phuleli canal, were not working.

Shoro asked the Director General HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad, and the acting Managing Director of WASA Anjum Saeed to conduct an impartial probe over the matter.

The Mayor earlier also visited Qadam Gah Moula Ali Road, Tulsidas Pumping Station, Bacha Khan Chowk, Gurunagar, Hali Road, Paretabad, and Qasimabad areas to monitor the exercise of draining the rainwater.

During his visit to Tulsidas in the Haider Chowk area the Mayor was informed that the sewage pumping motors were not working because of the power outage, resulting in an overflow of sewage on the roads in the commercial area.

The Mayor directed the concerned authorities to immediately provide electric generators at the station to electrify the motors.

Shoro after witnessing garbage heaps in the Paretabad area summoned the Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Nisar Ahmed Soomro and asked him to immediately lift and dispose of the garbage.

He also interacted with the local people and listened to their complaints.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Jail Visit Road Hyderabad Nara Darya Khan Qasimabad All

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine ..

US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine, Evacuated by NGO to Germany

5 minutes ago
 Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to P ..

Newly Appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang to Pay Visit to Turkey on July 26 ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman visits regional office, interact ..

Federal Ombudsman visits regional office, interacts with officers

55 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

Meeting reviews arrangement for upcoming by polls

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Non Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Up by 17.8% ..

Russia's Non Oil, Gas Budget Revenues Up by 17.8% in First Half of 2023 - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersec ..

Biden Nominates Derek Chollet for Defense Undersecretary for Policy Position - W ..

3 minutes ago
MoS Khar discusses human resource export to EU

MoS Khar discusses human resource export to EU

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt, local bodies fully alert to mitigate s ..

Sindh govt, local bodies fully alert to mitigate sufferings of people due to rai ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Human Rights Commissioner Denies HIMARS Strike ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner Denies HIMARS Strike Killed Ukrainian Prisoners in ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vows to rid country of loans, put on track of self ..

12 minutes ago
 Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syri ..

Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues ..

24 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Wome ..

Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Women University Campus in Pishin

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan