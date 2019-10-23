UrduPoint.com
Mayor Sheikh Ansar Briefs Parliamentary Secretary Interior On IMC Issues

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:36 PM

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz Wednesday met Parliamentary Secretary Interior Haji Shaukat Ali and had detailed discussion on Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) issues

Sheikh Ansar Aziz told the Parliamentary Secretary Interior that Local Government was established for the first time under the Local Bodies Act 2015, under which a council, comprising 77 persons and a local government board, were formed in the Federal capital, a press release said.

"Later on, there was a separation done between the IMC and Capital Development Authority under which 21 directors were transferred to the IMC completely while the remaining 15 were partially transferred," he added.

Parliamentary Secretary Haji Shaukat Ali said the role of the local government for resolving public issues was of paramount importance.

He had also been the part of local government and was also aware of its issuesand significance, Haji Shaukat said, adding "Mayor Islamabad would be extendedfull cooperation in this matter."

