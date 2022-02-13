UrduPoint.com

Mayor Sought Nowshera Beautification Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Mayor District Nowshera, Ishaq Khattak on Sunday sought a comprehensive planning on beautification of the city and directed concerned quarters to prepare designs for making parks of township more attractive.

He issued these directives during presiding over a meeting with the representatives of two organizations named Concept Corporation and Jaided Dot.

The mayor was briefed about the Beautification Plan of district Nowshera by Jaidad Dot which included renovation of historic places situated in the district and revamping of all major roads connecting the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor appreciated the efforts of Jaided Dot and assured support for for completion of the project.

Ishaq Khattak said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in public service and the record uplift projects have been initiated by the present government for providing maximum relief to people.

