Mayor Spends Off Day With People Of Various Localities

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Mayor spends off day with people of various localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali spent his weekly off of Sunday with the people of various localities and provided streetlights, solar panels and batteries to various areas.

According to the Capital Metropolitan Office on Monday, Mayor Zubair Ali went to areas of Palosai, Rasheed Garhi, Tehkal, Pir Sayyed Hassan, Lali Bagh, Kakshal and Quaid Abad.

On the occasion, former provincial minister, Aman Ullah Haqqani, chairmen of various UCs including Maulana Tariq Hussain, Azmat Afridi, Zar Muhammad Khan, Attaullah Momin, Haji Samin, officials of the Sui gas, Wapda and Capital Metropolitan also accompanied the mayor.

Mayor Haji Zubair Ali spent time in these localities and provided solar panels to nine mosques of the areas. He also initiated the installation work on these solar panel energy systems.

In Palosai area mosques including Masjid Zaid Abne Sabit, Massali Garhi NC-108, Masjid Jannat ul Baqi, Bajiyaan NC-113, Madrassa Siraj ul islam NC 1124, Palosai Talarzai NC-112, Masjid Ayesha Madina Colony, Makki Masjid NC-113,8, Masjid e Kosar NC-114 and Masjid e Subhan were provided with solar energy panels.

The mayor also provided an electricity transformer to Masjid Alnoor in Forest College Bazaar, besides providing a solar panel system to KV Palosai.

The mayor during his visit to Kakshal, Pir Sayyed Hassan, Rasheed Garhi and Lali Bagh inspected the pace of work on development projects. The local people told the mayor that no uplift work was initiated in these areas for the last 10 years and people were only deceived through hollow slogans.

The mayor said that he believed only in practical work and assured them that their longstanding issues will be resolved on an urgent basis. He assured that work on installation of streetlights, pavement of streets, installations of electricity transformers and provision of solar energy panels to the mosques will be carried out without any break. Besides, he assured that beautification of various areas will also be included in these projects.

The locals highly appreciated the endeavors of the mayor and assured him all out support in carrying out the uplift works.

