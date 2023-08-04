Open Menu

Mayor, SSP Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 10:55 PM

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has paid tribute to the policemen who embraced martyrdom in the line of their duty to protect the lives and assets of the citizens and to bring to the book the terrorists

Speaking at an event organized at the police headquarters here on Friday for the martyrs of the police force, the mayor said the blood of the martyrs provided courage and determination to the people.

"The martyrs are our assets. They were also the inspiration for their corps," he observed.

He also saluted the mothers of the martyred cops.

Shoro said it was incumbent on society to give due recognition and appreciation to the policemen who spend their nights awake so the common people could sleep.

The SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Suddozai also expressed his views on the occasion.

The school students earlier presented a tableau and sang national songs.

The mayor and SSP also distributed bouquets, gifts and sweets among the families of the martyred cops.

The mayor also interacted with the families.

More Stories From Pakistan