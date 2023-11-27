Open Menu

Mayor Stresses Municipal Officers To Work With Team Spirit

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Mayor stresses Municipal officers to work with team spirit

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday called upon the municipal officers to work with a team spirit and show maximum improvement in performance for the provision of municipal services.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here. The Mayor Sukkur also directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation to gear up cleanliness work and to keep the garbage vehicles fully operational.

He said that the availability of a clean and healthy environment bears immense significance for protection from several fatal diseases.

Related Topics

Arslan Vehicles Sukkur From

Recent Stories

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

2 days ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

2 days ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

2 days ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

2 days ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan