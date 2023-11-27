Mayor stresses Municipal officers to work with team spirit

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday called upon the municipal officers to work with a team spirit and show maximum improvement in performance for the provision of municipal services.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office here. The Mayor Sukkur also directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation to gear up cleanliness work and to keep the garbage vehicles fully operational.

He said that the availability of a clean and healthy environment bears immense significance for protection from several fatal diseases.