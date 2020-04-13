Mayor stresses national unity to curb Covid-19

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh here on Monday said that the district administration taking all necessary steps to protect the people's lives and also appealed them to follow preventive measures, do not come out of their houses without genuine need

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh here on Monday said that the district administration taking all necessary steps to protect the people's lives and also appealed them to follow preventive measures, do not come out of their houses without genuine need.

Talking to APP Mayor Sukkur emphasised that one was supposed to stand by the masses in real sense, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party leadership was standing shoulder to shoulder with the people to effectively deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was high time to forge unity among our ranks and unite on national issues irrespective of political affiliations in order to eradicate deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Mayor lauded the industrialist and trader community for extending maximum cooperation to the distict adminstration in its endeavour to eradicate COVID-19 across the region.

He urged the philanthropists and affluent people to extend maximum help to the people striving for their bread and butter in the prevailing situation.