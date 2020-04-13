UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Stresses National Unity To Curb Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Mayor stresses national unity to curb Covid-19

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh here on Monday said that the district administration taking all necessary steps to protect the people's lives and also appealed them to follow preventive measures, do not come out of their houses without genuine need

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh here on Monday said that the district administration taking all necessary steps to protect the people's lives and also appealed them to follow preventive measures, do not come out of their houses without genuine need.

Talking to APP Mayor Sukkur emphasised that one was supposed to stand by the masses in real sense, adding that Pakistan Peoples Party leadership was standing shoulder to shoulder with the people to effectively deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was high time to forge unity among our ranks and unite on national issues irrespective of political affiliations in order to eradicate deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Mayor lauded the industrialist and trader community for extending maximum cooperation to the distict adminstration in its endeavour to eradicate COVID-19 across the region.

He urged the philanthropists and affluent people to extend maximum help to the people striving for their bread and butter in the prevailing situation.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur Pakistan Peoples Party All Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes formation of new Iraqi Government hea ..

7 minutes ago

Senate's House Business Advisory Committee to meet ..

2 minutes ago

Ronaldo and Portugal squad give amateur clubs fina ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan reviews ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court disposes of contempt case against KP ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.