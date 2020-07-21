UrduPoint.com
Mayor Stresses To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs During Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:22 AM

Mayor stresses to ensure implementation of SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Monday has said that public cooperation is highly significant to mitigate the spread of Novel coronavirus COVID-19.

He called upon the masses to continuously implement SOPs in the backdrop of pandemic coronavirus.

The Mayor Sukkur stressed that maintenance of social distance policy will ensure public safety.

He asserted that violation of SOPs on Eid ul Azha will not be tolerated at any cost. He urged upon the masses to learn to live with coronavirus by adopting precautions and added that it cannot be predicted how long it will go.

He underscored that directions have been issued to ensure strict enforcement of SOPs on Eid and their implementation will be carried out through administrative measures. He called upon the masses to prove themselves to be responsible citizens.

