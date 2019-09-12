Mayor stresses to improve charges recovery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh has directed the municipal officers of the Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to improve utility charges recovery in coordination with all union councils.

Addressing a meeting on utility charges recovery at his office on Thursday, the mayor said the union councils (UCs) with better recovery position would be awarded financial benefits.