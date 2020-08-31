UrduPoint.com
Mayor Sukkir Appreciates Role Of Ulema

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:39 PM

Mayor Sukkir appreciates role of Ulema

MayorSukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Monday appreciated the role of Ulema of various schools of thought and members of the District Peace Committees who promoted religious harmony which helped the administration in maintaining peace during the Ashura as well Muharram processions, a statement said here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Monday appreciated the role of Ulema of various schools of thought and members of the District Peace Committees who promoted religious harmony which helped the administration in maintaining peace during the Ashura as well Muharram processions, a statement said here.

He appreciated the efficient handwork done by police and Rangers personnel under the command of IGP Sindh for maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere during Ashura in the Province.

The Mayor Sukkur said that the Chief Minister Sindh was personally monitoring the implementation of security plan worked out by LEAs with their collective wisdom.

He thanked the citizens, Ulema and law enforcement agencies for their cooperation to maintain peace in the city in general and in the province in particular.

More Stories From Pakistan

