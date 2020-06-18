Mayor Sukkur appeals for follow SOPs

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Thursday has said corona has become uncontrollable but if people follow SOPs, the pandemic could be controlled

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Thursday has said corona has become uncontrollable but if people follow SOPs, the pandemic could be controlled.

Talking to a delegation at his office here, the Mayor said that those who do not follow the SOPs to avoid corona would suffer themselves and endanger the lives of others.

He said that the Sindh government will not leave those who lost their jobs in the corona crisis alone and we stand with them. He said it was time to implement SOPs without any delay. He said the government was with the poor in this hour of need and 'we too have so far provided rations to all poor families in Sukkur.