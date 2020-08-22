UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Sukkur Assures Maximum Facilities To Mourners

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:30 PM

Mayor Sukkur assures maximum facilities to mourners

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday assured the Ulema of Shia school of thought that the Municipal Corporation Sukkur would fully facilitate processions of Muharram-ul-Haram like in the previous years

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday assured the Ulema of Shia school of thought that the Municipal Corporation Sukkur would fully facilitate processions of Muharram-ul-Haram like in the previous years.

He said that inter-sectarian harmony and unity is the need of the hour to fail the evil designs of extremists. All institutions should perform duties so that the people could perform their religious obligations properly, he added.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Three women injured in roof collapsed

2 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 274 others: ..

6 seconds ago

EU sees 'new hope' for Libya with ceasefire

3 minutes ago

Provision of best services to consumers top priori ..

3 minutes ago

Sardar Rauf becomes new president HCBA 2020-21

3 minutes ago

Pol on pole for Styrian MotoGP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.