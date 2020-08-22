Mayor Sukkur assures maximum facilities to mourners

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday assured the Ulema of Shia school of thought that the Municipal Corporation Sukkur would fully facilitate processions of Muharram-ul-Haram like in the previous years

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Saturday assured the Ulema of Shia school of thought that the Municipal Corporation Sukkur would fully facilitate processions of Muharram-ul-Haram like in the previous years.

He said that inter-sectarian harmony and unity is the need of the hour to fail the evil designs of extremists. All institutions should perform duties so that the people could perform their religious obligations properly, he added.