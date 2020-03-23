Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh announced 30 day exempts municipal taxes

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Monday has announced a 30-day exempted entire Municipal taxes for Sukkur residents and shopkeepers on municipal-related payments due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Chairing a meeting here, the Mayor Sukkur ordered to exempt entire Municipal taxes from March 23rd for 30-days.

The tax committee and Municipal officials unanimously decided to exempt entire Municipal taxes, rates, fees, tolls, rent and charges on account of 129 Municipal residential units, quarters, flats and 1418 municipal shops in order to facilitate the general public.

In his message, the Mayor said that "we are fighting with an enemy in the shape of coronavirus and to defeat this pandemic, we all have to show unity and needful cooperation with the government" He urged the people of Sukkur to stay home and practice social distancing.