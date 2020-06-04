UrduPoint.com
Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh Urges People To Stay Home

Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:20 PM

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh urges people to stay home

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Thursday appealed to people to avoid corona test till some sorts of indications do not appear

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Thursday appealed to people to avoid corona test till some sorts of indications do not appear.

Mayor asked people to observe preventive measures instead of having tests repeatedly and regard it as their responsibility that they have to save not only themselves but also others' lives.

Talking to Media, the Mayor urged people to stay home as much as possible during COVID-19.

He said that additional protective equipment were provided adding that joint efforts are needed to cope with the pandemic.

