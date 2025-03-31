Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh Extends Heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the nation on Monday, emphasizing the significance of unity, love, and sacrifice on this auspicious occasion.

He offered special prayers for the country's prosperity and well-being, highlighting the importance of promoting national unity and strengthening the bonds of harmony.

Mayor Sheikh stressed that Eid is a day to reinforce the values of sacrifice and selflessness, teaching us the lesson of compassion and generosity.

He urged the nation to pledge to contribute to the country's progress and development, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and sharing happiness with others.

As the nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr, Mayor Sheikh's message serves as a reminder of the true essence of this joyous occasion.

With Eid-ul-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan, Muslims around the world come together to express gratitude, share their wealth, and socialize to the fullest.