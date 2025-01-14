Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Chairs Meeting Regarding Development Projects In Nawabshah District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:37 PM

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Islam Shaikh, regarding development projects in Shaheed Benazirabad district with the cooperation of the World Bank

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Islam Shaikh, regarding development projects in Shaheed Benazirabad district with the cooperation of the World Bank.

Addressing the meeting, Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Islam Shaikh, said that under the World Bank's development portfolio, a team from the World Bank will visit Shaheed Benazirabad district soon to review water supply and drainage schemes in Nawabshah city.

He directed the officials of the relevant departments to prepare a comprehensive plan for water supply, drainage, and beautification of the city in collaboration with the district administration and stakeholders.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahryar Gul Memon, said that the district administration is taking steps to resolve the issue of water supply and drainage in Nawabshah city.

He added that a plan has been prepared to replace the damaged water supply lines and to improve the drainage system in the city under the guidelines of the World Bank.

Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhutto said that the Municipal Corporation is taking steps to beautify the city and provide facilities to the citizens.

He added that the World Bank's project will help provide better facilities to the citizens of Shaheed Benazirabad district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahryar Gul Memon, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rashid Bhutto, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razaq Shaikh, SA Public Health Ehsan Ali Shah, Executive Engineer Buildings Ullah Din Dahri, Executive Engineer Highways Waheed Ali Jamali, and Executive Engineer Public Health Muzaffar Hussain Zardari.

