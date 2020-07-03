UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor Sukkur Condemns Killing Of Civilians In Occupied Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:49 PM

Mayor Sukkur condemns killing of civilians in Occupied Kashmir

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Friday has said that all eyes were on the atrocities committed against unarmed civilians in Occupied Kashmir and the brutal murder of innocent citizen Bashir Ahmed Khan and the innocence of a small child was a big question mark for the international community

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Friday has said that all eyes were on the atrocities committed against unarmed civilians in Occupied Kashmir and the brutal murder of innocent citizen Bashir Ahmed Khan and the innocence of a small child was a big question mark for the international community.

Talking to APP here, Mayor Sukkur said that no civilized society could accept those, who paint their hands with the blood of innocent citizens and ignored all the international norms to fulfill its own nefarious designs.

He further that the killing of innocent civilians in Occupied Kashmir was a reflection of the bigoted Hindu thinking and the persecution by the Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir had shaken the international conscience as well.

Related Topics

India Murder Occupied Kashmir Army Arslan Sukkur All Blood

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

36 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

40 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

48 minutes ago

Bajaur Public Library named after Professor Hanifu ..

2 minutes ago

China's Vice Foreign Minister meets with Ambassado ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.