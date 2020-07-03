Mayor Sukkur condemns killing of civilians in Occupied Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Friday has said that all eyes were on the atrocities committed against unarmed civilians in Occupied Kashmir and the brutal murder of innocent citizen Bashir Ahmed Khan and the innocence of a small child was a big question mark for the international community.

Talking to APP here, Mayor Sukkur said that no civilized society could accept those, who paint their hands with the blood of innocent citizens and ignored all the international norms to fulfill its own nefarious designs.

He further that the killing of innocent civilians in Occupied Kashmir was a reflection of the bigoted Hindu thinking and the persecution by the Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir had shaken the international conscience as well.