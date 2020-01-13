Mayor Sukkur directs Municipal Corporation to expedite the cleanliness

(@imziishan)

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation to expedite the ongoing cleanliness drive in the Sukkur and submit proposals to make it more sustainable

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh on Monday directed the Municipal Corporation to expedite the ongoing cleanliness drive in the Sukkur and submit proposals to make it more sustainable.

Presiding over a meeting here to review the progress of the cleanliness drive, the Mayor stressed that if steps are not taken to make the drive sustainable, the entire exercise will fail to create any impact.

During the meeting, the Mayor was informed that almost garbage has been removed.

Following this, the Mayor directed the Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur Muhammad Ali Shaikh to take a tour of his district to ensure that all garbage is removed and identify suitable spots for placing dustbins.

The Mayor further asked him to take steps for enhancing the performance of the municipal corporation and monitor the performanceof Taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in the Sukkur.