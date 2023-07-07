Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Directs SMC To Alert For Rescue Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Mayor Sukkur directs SMC to alert for rescue operation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), to remain alert for a rescue-and-relief operation in case of any flood emergency during the monsoon season.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that flood relief camps should be established immediately under the relief plan, adding that equal attention should be paid to all arrangements including security during Muharram.

Mayor Sukkur said that administration was fully committed to providing relief to citizens, adding that all the machinery available to the Municipal Corporation should be made functional.

I will personally inspect possible breaching points in case of emergency, he instructed.

He further said that in the areas where de-watering sets were installed, generators should also be arranged, saying that adequate measures should be taken to protect citizens from accidents at the digging site of the sewerage project.

