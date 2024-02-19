Mayor Sukkur discuss Ramazan arrangements

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has directed the Municipal Commissioner of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to ensure that no sewerage water accumulates on roads leading to mosques and graveyards, particularly during the month of Ramazan. He was presiding over a meeting of SMC officials here on Thursday

He was presiding over a meeting of SMC officials here on Thursday.

He said there should be no disruption in water supply and generators should be available during power load-shedding.

Mayor Sukkur said machinery at all pumping stations and tankers should be kept in order and more tankers be hired to ensure water supply to affected areas.