Mayor Sukkur Discusses Arrangements Of Cattle Market
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Acting Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of cattle market in Sukkur for Eid-ul-Azha.
The meeting was attended by all relevant departments’ representatives, including district administration, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Municipal Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Mirani, police, traffic police, livestock, Cattle Market Management, and others.
The Acting Mayor informed that cattle market will be established near city by pass Sukkur for the buying and selling of sacrificial animals. Responsibilities for the arrangements in these markets have been assigned to assistant commissioner with relevant departments to ensure basic arrangements in the cattle market.
The Livestock Department will ensure protective sprays at checkpoints, while the traffic police will complete a plan to maintain smooth traffic flow around the cattle markets.
No buying or selling of animals will be allowed outside the
designated cattle market in the city, and any such activity within the city will face regulatory action, he added.
All possible measures will be taken for the convenience of traders and buyers. A help desk will be established in each cattle market to assist citizens.
Dr Arshad said that such steps aim to facilitate a smooth and organized environment for Eid-ul-Azha preparations and ensure the well-being and convenience of the public during this festive period.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market5 minutes ago
-
Teenager killed, another injured in mysterious shooting in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Section 144 Imposed in and Around Luari Sharif, Badin from 7th to 11th Zul-Hajj15 minutes ago
-
Barrister Arslan Sheikh welcomes Bilawal Bhutto's diplomatic appointment35 minutes ago
-
Residents urged for precautionary measures amid intense heatwave36 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays homage46 minutes ago
-
PESCO restores power to all feeders after overnight storm46 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter56 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Sizzles Under 47°C Heat Wave56 minutes ago
-
MUST, Mirpur observes "Youm-e-Tashakur" to celebrate the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan-un-M ..1 hour ago
-
100-kg dead chicken meat recovered1 hour ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot pays tribute to martyrs1 hour ago