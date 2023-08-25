Mayor Sukkur discusses problems of older

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Friday called upon the delegation of senior citizens, to come forward and utilize their services for the uplift of the poor masses, registered under the Sindh Older People Association of the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

The mayor said homeless elderly people could not fulfill their needs themselves and were facing countless problems including the major issue of survival without shelter in the region. He lauded the efforts of the IGHDS for providing accommodation and bearing the utility expenses since 2015.

He said, "It will not only be beneficial for the administration concerned, but the senior citizens will also engage themselves in this noble cause".

He called upon the senior citizens who retired from services from medical, engineering, education, and agriculture sectors to extend their cooperation and use their precious time in service of people so that the new generation could benefit from their experiences and play a due role for the betterment of the country.