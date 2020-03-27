Mayor Sukkur establishes camp to distribute ration

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Friday, owing to on-going partial lockdown in the province, has decided to distribute ration bags of woth Rs 15 million among the poor to keep their kitchen running

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Friday, owing to on-going partial lockdown in the province, has decided to distribute ration bags of woth Rs 15 million among the poor to keep their kitchen running.

In this connection, a camp to distribute ration bags have been established at Sukkur Municipal Ground from where onward supply of the bags to all over district was being made. The quality of food items and their quantity as agreed by the committee were also ensured.

Mayor Sukkur praised workers of Sukkur Municipal Corporation for their active involvement in the on-going relief operation and also lauded their contribution in relief activities.

Arslan said he had already held a number of meetings with the officials, non-governmental organization- JDC Welfare Organization to seek their help and guidance for preparation of ration bags and development of a mechanism to provide ration bags to the needy and deserving people.

Mayor Sukkur told a helpline has been also set up where deserving people are being getting themselves registered for ration bags and then after necessary verification ration bags are being supplied to them.

Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan appreciating efforts of the provincial government and Mayor Sukkur emphasized the need for providing ration to daily wagers and poor people so that their food needs could be met.