Mayor Sukkur Expresses Condolences Over Death Of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari's Wife
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.
Arslan extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. He also prayed for the family to find courage to bear this irreparable loss, and for the deceased to attain higher ranks in Janat-ul- Firdous.
Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has served as the 6th Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM challenges fresh ECP notice in PHC2 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur expresses condolences over death of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari's Wife2 minutes ago
-
Steps to enforce ban on shopping bags reviewed2 minutes ago
-
Prices of food items reviewed2 minutes ago
-
NA Railways panel calls for improved punctuality, strict encroachment action12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt completes establishment of modern cadet college in Lakki Marwat12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi rejects NRO for politicians, stresses accountability12 minutes ago
-
Two held with liquor and narcotics12 minutes ago
-
Two brothers shot dead over old enmity22 minutes ago
-
27 shops demolished to pave way for 2 flyovers construction22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 8 accused over renting rules violations22 minutes ago
-
PM vows to combat challenge of misinformation, fake news on social media22 minutes ago