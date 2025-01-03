Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Expresses Condolences Over Death Of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari's Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Mayor Sukkur expresses condolences over death of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari's Wife

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Arslan extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. He also prayed for the family to find courage to bear this irreparable loss, and for the deceased to attain higher ranks in Janat-ul- Firdous.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has served as the 6th Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Arslan Wife Sukkur Pakistan Peoples Party Family Government

Recent Stories

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

13 minutes ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

1 hour ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

2 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

2 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

3 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

3 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

3 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan