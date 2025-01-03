SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Arslan extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. He also prayed for the family to find courage to bear this irreparable loss, and for the deceased to attain higher ranks in Janat-ul- Firdous.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, a senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, has served as the 6th Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan.