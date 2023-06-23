Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Expresses Condolences To Dawood Family

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Mayor Sukkur expresses condolences to Dawood family

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday expressed his condolences to the Dawood family over the Titan submersible incident.

In a condolence statement issued here, the Mayor said, "We share the grief of the Dawood family over the tragic accident", adding that the entire nation was saddened by the death of Prince Dawood and Suleman Dawood in the Titan submersible crash.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant patience to Prince Dawood and Suleman Dawood's family.

