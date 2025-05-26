Mayor Sukkur Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Demise of Former Sindh Governor Kamaluddin Aziz Afridi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Sheikh on Monday has expressed profound grief over the passing away of former Sindh Governor Kamaluddin Aziz Afridi. He described Afridi as a shrewd politician who served as Finance Minister with distinction.

The Mayor stated that Afridi's political services will always be remembered. Meanwhile, Arslan of Sindh has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the deceased's elevated ranks.