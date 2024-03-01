Mayor Sukkur For Completion Of Ongoing Development Projects Within Stipulated Time
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday directed the authorities to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated time.
He was presiding over a meeting attended by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other concerned officers.
The Mayor reviewed progress being made on several ongoing projects for welfare of people.
He also monitored development progress on the projects and reviewed administrative as well as financial matters of the projects.
The Mayor directed the relevant authorities should immediately use all resources to complete the development works. He also directed the Municipal officials that cleaning and sanitation should be performed on a daily basis, and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.
The process of tree plantation on different roads is also going on, which will further enhance the beauty of the Sukkur city, he added.
