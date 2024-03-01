Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur For Completion Of Ongoing Development Projects Within Stipulated Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Mayor Sukkur for completion of ongoing development projects within stipulated time

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday directed the authorities to complete the ongoing development projects within stipulated time.

He was presiding over a meeting attended by Deputy Mayor Sukkur Dr Arshad Mughal, Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh and other concerned officers.

The Mayor reviewed progress being made on several ongoing projects for welfare of people.

He also monitored development progress on the projects and reviewed administrative as well as financial matters of the projects.

The Mayor directed the relevant authorities should immediately use all resources to complete the development works. He also directed the Municipal officials that cleaning and sanitation should be performed on a daily basis, and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

The process of tree plantation on different roads is also going on, which will further enhance the beauty of the Sukkur city, he added.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur Progress Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker Na ..

PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq sworn in as Speaker National Assembly

3 minutes ago
 ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ECP issues schedule for presidential election

3 hours ago
 IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Mi ..

IU not utilizing Naseem Shah properly in PSL 9: Misbah

3 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

Ali Amin Gandapur elected as CM KPK assembly

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomati ..

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, diplomatic support to Palestinian broth ..

4 hours ago
 Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

5 hours ago
Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

17 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

18 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan