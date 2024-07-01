Mayor Sukkur For Finalize all Arrangements For Monsoon
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Monday has directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) authorities to finalize all the arrangements for Monsoon.
Speaking the occasion, he said that about 20 percent more rainfall is predicted this year in the monsoon from 1st week of this month to September 2024.
He directed to complete the dredging and de-silting project for Nullahs as soon as possible. He orderd that the s steps were being taken regarding pre-monsoon rains.
Mayor Sukkur directed the Municipal Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Shailh that all the arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible to prevent possible flooding.
The relevant officers were instructed to clean the drains to improve the sewerage system across the Sukkur city. He said that the sewage system would be activated before the start of monsoon rains. He also directed that proper water drainage system would be maintained adding that there should be no complaints of blocked drains anywhere in the city.
Arslsn also directed that the Sukkur Municipal Corporation keep the banks of the drains free from encroachment.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sukkur office should keep its alert system updated and keep the citizens informed about the weather situation in time, he ordered.
He strictly directed the SMC to keep the roads and streets clear during rains, and the stagnant rain water should be removed within the shortest possible time frame.
Special attention should be given to all vulnerable areas, particularly low-lying localities including New Goth, New Pind, Shams Abad, Barrage Colony, Adam Shah, Bachal Shah Miani, Wari Tar and Railway Quarters where the risks of being affected by flood water during monsoons are high.
