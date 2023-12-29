Mayor Sukkur for timely completion of development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at his office, which reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that any kind of negligence or delay of work in this regard would not be tolerated. He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline.

The Mayor stressed that the allocated budget should be effectively utilized and it should be ensured that the funds do not lapse. He said that delay in development projects caused inconveniences to the people which would not be tolerated. Barrister Arslan stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.