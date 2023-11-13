Mayor Sukkur greets Hindu community on Diwali celebrations

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has extended congratulations to the Hindu community on the eve of the Diwali celebration

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh has extended congratulations to the Hindu community on the eve of the Diwali celebration.

He said that all the religious communities living in Sindh enjoyed equal rights and reiterated his stance to safeguard their rights.

He said every community living in the province whether Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Parsi everyone belongs to him and he belongs to them.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, he conveyed his warm greetings to the huge gathering of the Hindu community underlined the need for forging further unity among all the communities.

He said it was our duty to protect the rights of all communities and stand with them against any oppression, he added.

The Mayor Sukkur said it was the lesson taught by islam by his forefathers and by all religions of the world.

He also lauded the role played by the Hindu community in the development of the country and said they played a significant role in the realms of education, judiciary, health and sports and produced notable personalities.