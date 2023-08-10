Open Menu

Mayor Sukkur Hails Sacrifices Of Minorities In Creation Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2023 | 09:43 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The religious minorities living across northern Sindh celebrated National Minorities Day on Thursday to highlight the contribution, services and sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan and nation-building.

Events, seminars and social gatherings were arranged by the members of various religious minorities and the NGOs.

Speaking in an event, organized in this connection, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Shaikh has said that the day we celebrate every year on August 11, recalls the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with reference of his speech and the contribution of non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.

The Mayor said that celebration of minority day provides us an opportunity to re-assure that despite belonging to different faiths we are one nation that continues to march for united and prosperous Pakistan.

The commendable services of religious minorities along with our Muslim brothers are a glorious chapter in the history of independence movement of Pakistan, he observed.

Furthermore religious minorities have given a considerable contribution in different fields of the society including health, education, law, Judiciary and social welfare.

He urged all religious communities to stay united and promote interfaith harmony, creating unity, peace, equity and justice in this society.

Mayor said that since the formation of Pakistan, minorities are contributing in every sphere of life and their political involvement is also worth appreciating. The day was dedicated to the minorities who played their constructive role in Pakistan Movement.

He said that the government was committed to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the enlightened, liberal, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

August 11 has a special significance in our national Calendar. It was the day in 1947 when the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, made a historic speech in the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, he said.

