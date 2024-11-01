Mayor Sukkur Holds Review Meeting Of Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A meeting of all departments of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) was held under the chair by Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh to review the work being done for the development of the city here on Friday.
He reviewed development projects and other initiatives being taken by the Sukkur Municipal Corporation under public welfare schemes.
SMC officials present in the meeting were instructed to streamline the sanitation system of the city and ensure that those who do not maintain hygiene around their commercial establishments follow sanitation rules to avoid legal proceedings.
Arslan directed the head of Water and Sewerage departments to expedite the ongoing development works in various areas of the city.
Mayor Sukkur said that the development works have been carried out in every nook and corner of the SMC and we have fulfilled the promises made by the existing SMC office.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Qatar leadership agree to enhance cooperation, high-level exchanges17 seconds ago
-
AC checks prices of essential commodities30 seconds ago
-
Collective role essential to eliminate corruption from society: Commissioner35 seconds ago
-
Man killed in road mishap39 seconds ago
-
SSP held Khuli Katchehry, resolved public complaints41 seconds ago
-
Senate body on petroleum discusses oil and gas drilling, third-party sales52 seconds ago
-
Large number of people reach Lahore hospitals due to smog10 minutes ago
-
PM back to Islamabad after two-day Qatar visit11 minutes ago
-
2 get death penalty in Wah murder cases11 minutes ago
-
KP govt signs agreement for independent power transmission line11 minutes ago
-
Punjab farmers urged to grow more wheat11 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 helped 189,149 victims during October11 minutes ago