Mayor Sukkur Holds Review Meeting Of Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A meeting of all departments of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) was held under the chair by Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh to review the work being done for the development of the city here on Friday.

He reviewed development projects and other initiatives being taken by the Sukkur Municipal Corporation under public welfare schemes.

SMC officials present in the meeting were instructed to streamline the sanitation system of the city and ensure that those who do not maintain hygiene around their commercial establishments follow sanitation rules to avoid legal proceedings.

Arslan directed the head of Water and Sewerage departments to expedite the ongoing development works in various areas of the city.

Mayor Sukkur said that the development works have been carried out in every nook and corner of the SMC and we have fulfilled the promises made by the existing SMC office.

