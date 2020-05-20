UrduPoint.com
Mayor Sukkur Inaugurates Coronavirus Diagnosis Labortory

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

Mayor Sukkur inaugurates Coronavirus diagnosis Labortory

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh on Wednesday inaugurated the most public demanded Corona Virus diagnosis Laboratory at Civil Hospital Sukkur. Grade/Level 3 laboratory has capacity of 300 tests per day which is most sufficient for testing in northern Sindh with most trained and equipped staff including testing kits and PPEs. Laboratory is fully equipped and placed with the most transparent PRC machine for testing

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh on Wednesday inaugurated the most public demanded Corona Virus diagnosis Laboratory at Civil Hospital Sukkur. Grade/Level 3 laboratory has capacity of 300 tests per day which is most sufficient for testing in northern Sindh with most trained and equipped staff including testing kits and PPEs.

Laboratory is fully equipped and placed with the most transparent PRC machine for testing.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Mayor Sukkur said that the establishment of the laboratory in a short time is a great success, we are grateful to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah for approving the laboratory on an emergency basis which was requested by Mayor just a week ago.

The Mayor further said that soon Plasma operation for curing of COVID affected Patients will be started in Sukkur.

