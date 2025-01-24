Mayor Sukkur Inaugurates Sukkur IBA University Book Fair 2025

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Sukkur IBA University on Friday hosted the inauguration of its annual Book Fair 2025, with Barrister Arslan islam Shaikh, Mayor of Sukkur, as the Chief Guest.

The event commenced with the Chief Guest visiting stalls set up by renowned vendors and publishers from across Pakistan, showcasing a wide variety of books at discounted prices.

In his inaugural address, Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh commended Sukkur IBA University for organizing this significant and positive initiative. He stated that such efforts are the need of the hour, as society today relies heavily on information from social media, which often lacks credibility.

He stressed the importance of books as the true source of reliable knowledge. Praising the university's efforts, he remarked, “Sukkur IBA University has consistently taken steps that benefit society, and this book fair is yet another commendable initiative.” He also purchased books for the General library, Sukkur to enrich its collection for the public.

During his welcome address, Prof. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, highlighted the institution’s international recognition and its commitment to fostering intellectual growth. He shared that the book fair will be held over three days, from January 24 to 26, 2025.

The first day is dedicated to students and faculty, while January 25 and 26 (Saturday and Sunday) are open to the general public and their families from Sukkur, Rohri, and nearby cities. He announced plans to extend the book fair to a week-long event in the coming years, aiming to shift children’s focus from mobile devices and social media back to books to help them develop into informed citizens who will contribute to building a better Pakistan.

The Sukkur IBA University Book Fair 2025 will remain open to the public for January 25-26, 2025 from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm offering a diverse selection of books to inspire readers of all ages.