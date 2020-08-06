Mayor Sukkur inaugurates tree plantation

Keeping environment clean is our responsibility, It is easy to make tree plantation but caring those plants is more important task like a mother looks after her children

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Keeping environment clean is our responsibility, It is easy to make tree plantation but caring those plants is more important task like a mother looks after her children.

This was stated by Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh while inaugurating a tree plantation campaign on Thursday.

The Mayor Sukkur said that tree plantation is no doubt a great work but the first most important work is to keep cleaning areas with awareness.

He said that they are ready to offer possible help to keep district clean and green. He said we should fulfill our responsibility and help NGOs, Communities and other institutions in this regard.

On the occasion, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chuhan, UC Chairan, Abid Gula Mahar and others were accompanied.