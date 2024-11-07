Mayor Sukkur Inspects Cleanliness Efforts By SMC
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Spokesperson to the Sindh Chief Minister and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday inspected cleanliness efforts in the city and expressed satisfaction with the existing cleaning arrangements.
He instructed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to expedite cleanup operations at all critical points.
In a briefing, it was reported that waste had been cleared to some extent, and SMC teams were actively working in the field.
However, the Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh stressed that cleaning efforts should be sustained moving forward to ensure long-term cleanliness.
He emphasized the importance of utilizing all available resources to maintain the city’s beauty and uphold public health standards.
