Mayor Sukkur inspects cleanliness work

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Mayor Sukkur, Arsalan Shaikh along with Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan, and Municipal Commissioner, Pir Illahi Bux, Abid Ansari and others Municipal officers on Monday visited different areas of the Sukkur city after rain and inspected cleanliness work, water disposal and flow of traffic.

He appreciated the employees performing their duties in heavy rain and asked the officers of line departments to come out in the field to monitor the operational activities.

Talking to the APP the Mayor said that the Deputy Mayor Sukkur, Tariq Chuhan and the administrative officers were engaged in field visits to lessen the problems of the people.

He directed that special attention should be given to disposal of water from low lying areas and congested localities and flow oftraffic be maintained.